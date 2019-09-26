Rosary crusade set for Oct. 12 at church in Jordan

St. Patrick Church in Jordan will hold a rosary crusade noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Priests and families from all over are invited to bring a lawn chair and to pray for America at the Pieta Shrine at 28 N. Main St. The event honors the anniversary of Fatima (Oct. 13). There will be a balloon release and refreshments.
The event’s intentions:
- To ask Our Lord and Our Lady for God’s will and peace in our country.
- For our national leaders that they would seek to honor God’s laws and pray for the wisdom and knowledge necessary to solve America’s complex problems.
- For the Catholic Church. May Our Lady grant it victory over its enemy, declared and undeclared.
- For each one of us. May Our Lady give us the discernment and strength to withstand the trials we face with confidence in prayer.
- For conversion of hearts.
- For those who struggle and hesitate between virtue and vice. May they receive the necessary graces every day to choose virtue over vice.
- For more peace in the world.
The event is planned by St. Patrick’s pastor, Father John R. DeLorenzo, and the parish’s Legion of Mary and Knights of Columbus.