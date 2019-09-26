Rosary crusade set for Oct. 12 at church in Jordan

St. Patrick Church in Jordan will hold a rosary crusade noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Priests and families from all over are invited to bring a lawn chair and to pray for America at the Pieta Shrine at 28 N. Main St. The event honors the anniversary of Fatima (Oct. 13). There will be a balloon release and refreshments.

The event’s intentions:

To ask Our Lord and Our Lady for God’s will and peace in our country. For our national leaders that they would seek to honor God’s laws and pray for the wisdom and knowledge necessary to solve America’s complex problems. For the Catholic Church. May Our Lady grant it victory over its enemy, declared and undeclared. For each one of us. May Our Lady give us the discernment and strength to withstand the trials we face with confidence in prayer. For conversion of hearts. For those who struggle and hesitate between virtue and vice. May they receive the necessary graces every day to choose virtue over vice. For more peace in the world.

The event is planned by St. Patrick’s pastor, Father John R. DeLorenzo, and the parish’s Legion of Mary and Knights of Columbus.