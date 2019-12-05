Saints host annual Thanksgiving tourney

BALDWINSVILLE — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving basketball tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Teams from Immaculate Conception Fayetteville; St. Patrick, Syracuse; and St. Joseph, Camillus took part. The host Saints won the Junior High and Junior Varsity championship and St. Joseph won the Varsity championship. For more information about CYO programs at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, visit https:// stelizabethbville.org/cyo/.