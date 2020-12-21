Santa finds IC School in charitable mood for Christmas

Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School continued its tradition of celebrating the Christmas season by giving back to the community on wear-festive-clothing-to-the-school day Dec. 16. In the spirit of Christmas, the school collected items to donate to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Each class was requested to donate different items like character Band-Aids, coloring books, and Crayola crayons. Blankets were also donated. The schoolwide Christmas celebration included Christmas crafts to share with the community, a Christmas tree–lighting, a festive snack and a drive-by visit from Santa. Students from pre-K to sixth grade wearing their masks gathered in front of the big Nativity scene outside the school and waited for the firetruck and Santa who helped with the countdown lighting of the trees. IC School sends its gratitude to the Drexler family of Springside Farm in Fabius for the two Christmas trees that were placed by the manger and were lit up during the celebration; and also to the Fayetteville Fire and EMS Department for making this a successful event. (Photos courtesy Caroline Agor-Calimlim)