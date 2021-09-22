Schools in Oneida hold procession to celebrate feast day

Holy Cross Academy in Oneida celebrated its feast day on Sept. 14, the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, with a procession from St. Patrick Church and School to Holy Cross Academy. Father Chris Ballard and Father Nathan Brooks led the procession, and third- and sixth-grade students from St. Patrick’s School joined the staff and students from Holy Cross. The 1.4-mile procession included prayers and hymns and ended in Mass at Holy Cross. The day concluded with a luncheon. Principal Teri Maciag said, “I am so grateful that we were able to celebrate our feast day in such a joyous and prayerful way!” (Photos submitted)