St. Mary’s holds procession for Assumption feast

BALDWINSVILLE — Every year at the Feast of the Assumption, St. Mary’s parish holds a procession from the church to the lock in the village and back, escorted by local fire and police departments. During this multi-generational event, members of the parish carry a statue of the Blessed Mother and parishioners join in praying the rosary as the group makes its way through the village. This year’s procession was held on Aug. 18 after the 9 a.m Mass. The weekend prior, on Sunday, Aug. 11, the parish lit 350 blue candles which had intentions written by parishioners placed on them, and they burned in the church for 8 days. These intentions were prayed for during the week of the Feast Day, as well as during the procession. — Photos courtesy Joelle Zarnowski