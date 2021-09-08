Season of Creation kicks off with call to protect God’s Earth

By Dave Babcock

Currently, when actions to better care for God’s Earth seem particularly important, Pope Francis and the Vatican are calling on all Catholics to join the ecumenical Season of Creation that started Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, and ends on Oct. 4, the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi.

Celebrated annually, the Season of Creation is a time to renew our relationship with God our Creator and renew our relationship with all of creation, including one another, through prayer, celebration, reflection, conversion, recommitment and action.

Our Holy Father tells us, “This is the season for letting our prayer life be inspired anew, to reflect on our lifestyles, to undertake prophetic acts for creation. It’s a time to call for courageous decisions and direct our planet toward life.”

The Season of Creation offers a wonderful opportunity to live out our values and help us to take meaningful action for God’s Earth, our common home. The theme for the 2021 Season of Creation is “A Home for All? Renewing the Oikos of God.” Oikos is the Greek word for “home.”

Rooting this year’s theme in the concept of home, which can be symbolized by a tent, points to the integral web of relationships that sustain the well-being of the Earth. God’s Earth is filled with interconnections including the webs of life that profoundly affect each of us. All of us are called to pray, reflect, listen, learn and act to promote God’s Earth during this Season of Creation and beyond.

More information can be found at www.seasonofcreation.org.

Dave Babcock is the chairperson for the Diocese of Syracuse Care for Our Common Home Task Force.