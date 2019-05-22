Seven children receive First Holy Communion at church in Greene

Seven second-graders made their First Holy Communion at Immaculate Conception Church in Greene, said Mary Wentlent, pastoral associate. Father Paul N. Machira traveled up from Binghamton to celebrate the Mass. The children brought up the gifts, which included items brought from home to help the needy at the local food pantry. Father Machira also invited them forward for a special message before his homily. Then they shared the sign of peace with their family, friends, and teachers — Beverly Doughty and Liz Furman. After Mass the children carried balloons in a special procession to crown the Blessed Mother. A reception in the social hall was prepared by parishioners. Immaculate Conception is especially thankful for Father Machira and his gift for uplifting the congregation with a positive outlook on life. (Photo courtesy Mary Wentlent)