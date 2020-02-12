Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet welcome new Congregational Leadership Team

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet welcomed their new Congregational Leadership Team at a ceremony last month at the Carondelet Motherhouse in St. Louis, Mo.

Sister Sean Cathleen Peters of Albany was selected as a member of the new team; she will also serve as congregational director.

Sister Sean, whose ministries have included teaching and administration at The College of Saint Rose and Fontbonne University, director of mission experience at The College of Saint Rose, and various leadership positions with the Sisters of St. Joseph, has a bachelor’s degree in education from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree and doctorate in educational psychology from Rutgers University.

Sister Sean’s mother, Catherine Burke Peters, was a native of Oswego, and her uncle, Father John Burke, was a priest of the Syracuse Diocese.

Of her new ministry in congregational leadership, Sister Sean said, “Having the opportunity to work with a talented group of leaders and the sisters at large calls forth all my gifts. We will endeavor always to keep our mission of unifying love before our eyes and encourage all the sisters to work for unity and reconciliation among diverse groups. Such a mission certainly provides us with many opportunities and challenges! God’s faithful love impels and su