‘Solitude on a Busy Highway’ programs set at Dominican center

Several “Solitude on a Busy Highway” programs are scheduled at the Dominican Retreat & Conference Center in Niskayuna, N.Y.:

June 24, 7-9 p.m., Dream Group. Presenter: Sister Carol Davis, OP, MA, Counselor Emeritus. $25/class. To register contact Caroldavisop@gmail.com, (518) 393-5517.

July 1-7, Weeklong Silent Preached Retreat for Women, “Our Call to Be Human as Jesus Was Human.” Director: Father Raymond Dlugos, OSA. $450. $50 deposit. Payment options if you wish to pay over time. You may come for all or part of the retreat.

July 1-7, Weeklong Silent Directed Retreat for Women. Directors: Sister Christine Connolly, OP, Sister Susan Leslie, OP. $450. $50 deposit. Payment options if you wish to pay over time. You may come for all or part of the retreat.

For Info/reservations for the July programs, call the Dominican Retreat & Conference Center, 1945 Union St., at 518-393-4169 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., e-mail dslcny@nybiz.rr.com, or visit www.dslcny.org.