‘Solitude on a Busy Highway’ programs set at Dominican center

Several “Solitude on a Busy Highway” programs are scheduled at the Dominican Retreat & Conference Center in Niskayuna, N.Y.:

May 10, 6 p.m., Girls’ Night Out, “We’ve Survived Darn Near Everything!” Presenter: Maggie Whelan, OPA. $25. Attend this program and either the Women’s Day of Reflection, “Women Writing Memoir,” or the Day of Retreat for Men & Women, “Contemplative Creativity,” on Saturday with overnight option $80.

May 11, 10 a.m., 3 p.m., Women’s Day of Reflection, “Women Writing Memoir.” Presenter: Maggie Whelan, OPA. $30. Attend this program and Friday evening’s presentation, “Girls’ Night Out,” with overnight option $80.

OR

May 11, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Creative Day of Reflection for Men & Women, “Contemplative Creativity.” Presenter: Claudia Gregoire, OPA. $30. Attend this program and Friday evening’s presentation, “Girls’ Night Out,” with overnight option $80.

May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Morning of Reflection for Women, “Requirement for Following Jesus: A Strong Spirit.” (2 of 4) Presenter: Sister Jude Kapp, RSM. Come to any or all. $20/session.

May 20, 7-9 p.m., Dream Group. Presenter: Sister Carol Davis, OP, MA, Counselor Emeritus. $25/class. To register contact Caroldavisop@gmail.com, (518) 393-5517.

May 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Morning of Reflection for Women, “Requirement for Following Jesus: A Wild Heart.” (3 of 4) Presenter: Sister Susan Zemgulis, OP. Come to any or all. $20/session.

May 21, 6:20-9:15 p.m., Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist Evening of Reflection, “For I received from the Lord what I also handed on to you” (I Cor.11:23). Presenter: Father Christopher DeGiovine. $25.00.

May 22, 7-9 p.m., Evening Presentation, “The 12 Steps CAN be for Everyone.” Presenter: Sister Judith Kapp, RSM. $15.

OR

May 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Morning Presentation, “The 12 Steps CAN be for Everyone.” Presenter: Sister Judith Kapp, RSM. $15.

For information or reservations for any of the programs, call 518-393-4169 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, e-mail dslcny@nybiz.rr.com, or visit www.dslcny.org. The center is at 1945 Union St. in Niskayuna.