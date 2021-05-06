Southern Tier parish, service club team up to benefit Mom’s House

Submitted by Deacon Gary DiLallo

On sunny Saturday, April 24, you could smell chicken barbecuing at 7 a.m. in the Most Holy Rosary parking lot in Maine.

Most Holy Rosary Church Deacon Jim Tokos decided to host a barbecue for Mom’s House, an amazing organization giving honor and glory to God by treating each person, born and pre-born, as a unique and priceless gift of a loving Creator.

Mom’s House, of Johnson City, says it is a nonprofit that “empowers single parents to complete their education by providing free New York State–licensed child care in an environment that nurtures both the parent and child.”

The West Corners Lions Club’s barbecued chicken is served with Deacon Tokos’ special baked bean recipe, making it a real winner.

Over 400 dinners were sold and approximately $3,000 was donated to Mom’s House. Most Holy Rosary and the Lions Club donated their time, talent, and food.

Ann Felice, program director at Mom’s House, is truly amazed at the moms who work so hard to give their children a better life. She said the staff enjoys giving hope and love to moms and their children by offering “quality childcare.”

Dave Rutkowski, of the Lions Club, said he truly enjoys “working with the community, especially Most Holy Rosary Church parishioners doing some good for the people who need help; and the moms deeply appreciate all the help that is given to them.”

Mom’s House client Elizabeth Billado said the organization provides “quality childcare and allows me to maintain sufficient grades … to achieve my educational goals. Mom’s House doesn’t only impact the children whom it directly services, but also impacts … those who are less fortunate to go on and impact their community with their degrees.”

Ann Felice said, “On behalf of Mom’s House, we would like to thank the Lions Club for providing and serving the chicken, and Most Holy Rosary Church for graciously hosting and providing [side dishes] for the chicken barbecue. We really appreciated all the time and work they put into making it such a success!”

Our church community serves as a beacon of hope, showing God’s love for all His children. Raising money and awareness is the right thing to do.

Deacon Gary DiLallo is the pastoral associate and business administrator at Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.