Spokes ablaze Saturday

Bicycle riders raising funds for the many missions of Brady Faith Center

It’s more than a day trip.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 25, Kevin Frank, the executive director of the Brady Faith Center in Syracuse, and three friends will ride their bicycles from Syracuse to Washington, D.C., a one-way trip of around 450 miles, to raise money for and to promote the growing Brady mission.

To donate, go to bradyfaithcenter.org and see the banner that says “2021 Bike for Brady Faith Center.”

The Brady Faith Center, at 404 South Ave., defines its mission as meeting the “spiritual, educational and social needs of individuals and families in the Southwest Community of Syracuse. The Ministry maintains a presence throughout the neighborhood, serving residents of all ages through eucharistic liturgies, human development, and educational and religious programs. Services are provided at the Brady Faith Center on South Avenue, as well as through visits to the sick, the incarcerated, families in their homes and wherever support is needed.”

Brady operations include the Brady Farm, 150 Ford Ave. off Valley Drive, and Brady Market, which recently opened at 307 Gifford St. in Syracuse.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Brady Farm, there will also be local bicycle rides: 40 miles, 9 a.m.; 20 miles, 10 a.m.; 10 miles, 11 a.m.; D.C. riders, 1 p.m. sendoff ceremony so that they can bring some “Good News” to elected officials. Set for 11:10 a.m. is a small parade traveling around the perimeter of the farm.

About 15 nonprofit organizations will be present with information tables, and there will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, food, music, Otto the Orange, the Syracuse Fire and Police Departments, bagpipes and a children’s choir.