St. Joseph’s Health College of Nursing: a legacy of nursing education

College celebrates 125 years of preparing tomorrow’s nurses

By Kelly M. Quinn

Nursing always held a prominent place at St. Joseph’s Hospital. In 1898, the Sisters of St. Francis, after carrying the burden alone for 29 years, recognized the need for specifically trained lay women to share with them the nursing care of the sick. Under the expert direction of Amy Higgins, and with Principal Esther G. McCarty, the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing opened in October 1898. The school trained women ages 18-30 in the art of caring using the most modern techniques of the day.

In 1900, the initial class of 10 students graduated and became the first of more than 6,000 dedicated men and women to have graduated from what is today known as St. Joseph’s College of Nursing. It’s believed to be the oldest continuously running nursing program in New York State. The new incoming 2023 class is composed of 141 students, 120 females and 21 males from a diverse range of backgrounds.

“What makes the college so special is the extraordinary faculty and staff who are dedicated to being part of our team,” said Lenore Boris, PhD, JD, RN, Dean. “The education they provide our future nurses exemplifies our vision of providing outstanding educational outcomes, exemplified by graduates who will be recognized for their excellence and leadership, along with compassionate care.”

St. Joseph’s College of Nursing believes that nursing education is a lifelong process and prepares students to adapt to advances in scientific theory, technology, health care and society.

Its program offers 675 hours of clinical instructional time, well above the required 400 hours. In addition to the general medical-surgical clinical experience, students rotate through labor and delivery, pediatrics and mental health units, with opportunities to rotate through the operating room and other interdisciplinary areas.

St. Joseph’s College of Nursing was also a forerunner in the development and integration of skills and simulation experiences within the curriculum.

“This was due in large part to the efforts of faculty member Margaret (Meg) Meccarriello,” said Dr. Boris. “Ms. Meccarriello was a founding member of the International Nursing Association of Clinical and Simulation Learning. The Meccarriello Center for Experiential Learning within the college is a robust program of hands-on learning and support.”

Over the years, new programs have been added in response to societal demands. This includes an 18-month evening/weekend program and an accelerated dual-degree partnership program with Le Moyne College. The newest cohort, beginning in January 2024, is a 24-month spring weekday program geared toward those who are focused on obtaining an associate degree in applied science with a major in nursing.

“The college has grown in so many ways,” said Dr. Boris. “For example, the number of students in a cohort, the uniforms they wear and the increase in innovative teaching strategies.”

But some things have stayed the same over the past 125 years. The College of Nursing continues to graduate compassionate nurses who provide excellent patient-centered care thus contributing to the well-being of our community. The values instilled by the Sisters of St. Francis of caring, compassion, integrity, excellence and reverence continue to guide the mission, vision and curriculum of the college.

St. Joseph’s College of Nursing is planning a 125th anniversary celebration Oct. 6-8. Current and former students and faculty/staff, St. Joseph’s Health colleagues and patients who experienced care from a St. Joseph’s graduate are invited to attend.

“Anyone whose life has been touched because of the work we do here is invited,” said Dr. Boris. “We want these people to help us celebrate this milestone and ask for their support as we continue our mission of being compassionate healers.”

For more information, visit: www.sjhcon.edu/125-anniversary/.

Kelly M. Quinn is manager of Public Relations and Network Communications for St. Joseph’s Health.