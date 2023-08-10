St. Joseph’s Health Hospital retains #1 ranking in Syracuse

Honor marks ninth consecutive year

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital of Syracuse retained its #1 ranking in Syracuse Metro and was named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report on its list of 2023-2024 Best Hospitals. It is also tied for 22nd in New York State. This is the ninth consecutive year St. Joseph’s has received the Best Regional Hospital designation. These national rankings assist patients and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital was also recognized as high performing in the following 12 procedures and conditions:



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Heart Attack

Colon Cancer Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pneumonia

Diabetes

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Kidney Failure





“I couldn’t be prouder of our St. Joseph’s Health leaders, physicians, nurses, support staff and colleagues for receiving such high accolades from U.S. News & World Report during these challenging times,” said Meredith Price, Senior Vice President of Acute Operations at St. Joseph’s Health. “Our incredible teams show outstanding dedication to ensuring every patient receives the highest level of care. They consistently put the safety and well-being of our patients first — and that’s why we’re #1 in Syracuse.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

