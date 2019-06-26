St. Mary’s students present Biography Wax Museum project 

The third-grade class of Sheila Guido at St. Mary’s School in Cortland recently completed a special project that combined coding, research, writing, and art. Each student selected a famous, influential person from history and created a biography report. The students then made models of their historical figures from bottles and styrofoam. Rebecca Edsall, Instructional Technology Teacher Trainer for the diocesan schools, taught the students how to code their computers to play parts of their reports at certain times and show pictures of their person. Students presented their final products to their schoolmates and held an exhibit at an evening dance. The project is “a beautiful example of embedding technology to enhance instruction and creating for a real audience,” said Edsall. (Photo provided)