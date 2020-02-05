Students receive Sacrament of Baptism during Catholic Schools Week

NORTH SYRACUSE — St. Rose of Lima second-grader Adeline Barrette, 8, and her sister Tatum Abert, 2, were baptized by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia at a special Catholic Schools Week Mass Jan. 31, surrounded by family, including parents Jesseca Barrette and James Abert; friends; classmates; and parishioners. Adeline, whose eighth birthday was also celebrated the same day, reported the water was not too cold and actually kind of tickled, and said that she was excited to have been baptized and to begin preparing for her First Communion. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)

UTICA — Notre Dame Elementary School ended Catholic Schools Week with a Mass honoring grandparents and special persons. At the Mass, six students were baptized by Father Joseph Salerno: Jacob and Ben Paciellio, Fiona Lavanco, Oscar Lyubehanin, Roman Stevener, and Johnny Ford. These students worked as a small community once a week learning about the sacraments, especially Baptism. (Text and photos courtesy Sondra Nassar)