The call to follow Christ

Diocesan priests celebrate jubilees

By Eileen Jevis, staff writer

A fraternity of priests gathered to honor and celebrate the jubilees of 21 fellow shepherds of Christ on June 1 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated Mass, thanking those who have faithfully served for 25, 40, 50, 60, and 65 years.

Father Mark Kaminiski, pastor of several parishes in the Utica area, is celebrating his 25 years of priesthood. Addressing his fellow priests during his homily, he said that over the last 30 years, there has been a shortage of vocations to the priesthood. He said that currently, there are almost 2 billion Christians on the planet and that Christianity is still the fastest-growing religion in China.

“Some experts predict that one day China will become the most Christian country in the world, inspired by persecution.” Kaminski’s point, he said, is that Jesus Christ is just as attractive today as he was 2,000 years ago. “Remember Jesus asked Peter that one question. ‘Peter, do you love me?’ And of course, Peter’s answer sealed his mission and call to follow Christ.

“Today on this special occasion, we’d like to reflect for a moment on that call to the mission of Jesus Christ. What is a call like? How does it manifest itself? What is there inside each and every one of us that prompts us to answer that call? How do we even begin to understand the heart and the mind of a priest? What is the driving force that keeps us faithful to that call?” asked Fr. Kaminiski.

Fr. Kaminski continued, “When a young man falls in love with Jesus Christ, with God, suddenly his horizons widen. And for the first time in his life, he can see beyond the limits of time and space. He knows there’s something more, much more, and he’s simply going after it … His capacity for God expands, and his vision really soars beyond the limits of his world,” Father said. “I do believe that the beginning of the vocation to the priesthood is that awareness that God is so real, that God is so close, and that he’s coming to me.”

Fr. Kaminski said he felt safe in saying that each and every one of (the priests) gathered had, at some point in their lives, developed a growing awareness that there was something more than just flesh and blood. “You became aware that the spirit was real, that God was more than an idea. You knew that someone else was in that room with you when you knelt down to say your prayers at night,” he said. “When you receive the Eucharist, you are open to that possibility of another heart beating within you. This quiet secret rendezvous with God comes to every one of us in a different way, of course,” he continued. “But there is something very mysterious about it. All we know is that when it happens, we are truly overwhelmed with the presence of God, with the closeness of God. Like Jeremiah, you are suddenly hooked on the reality of God. And again, once you enter the heart of God, there is no turning back.”

Fr. Kaminski reminded his fellow priests that their followers need to know that while other heroes of the world are dead, Jesus is the only one who truly lives. He called to mind Mary and Joseph, the saints including Peter and Paul, Ignatius of Antioch, Augustine, Ambrose, and others who have lived and died. “Let them see the all-consuming fire of Francis of Assisi, Claire and Dominic, and Vincent de Paul, Ignatius of Royal … John the 23rd, and John Paul II. Unveil for them the dreams of Joan of Arc, Louise de Maria, Catherine Drexel, Mother Teresa, and, of course, our own Mother Marianne Cope as well. They (the people of the diocese) want us to tell them about God and the people who experienced Him.”

Father also called to mind totalitarian dictators Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin, whose reigns still haunt our country today. “In the wake of these defeated revolutionaries, still stands the cowering figure of Christ,” said Father Kaminiski. “No other has risen from the dead. And (Christ) is alive, and the church that embodies and continues His message is 2,000 years older than any government in the world today. He is the last best hope for this world that we see in chaos. All He needs is the following of faithful; courageous men and women who continue to believe in His mission.”

At the end of Mass, priests gathered for a celebratory dinner to honor the 21 priests who had a combined total of 1,075 years of service to God and His church.

Because there were numerous jubilarians this year, we split the introductions between two issues of The Catholic Sun. Meet the 50-, 60-, and 65-year jubilarians in the upcoming June 18 issue. Those celebrating 25- and 40-year jubilees were featured in the June 4 issue.