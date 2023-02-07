‘We’ve closed the doors on the building, but not on our parish’

The pews at St. Ann’s Church in the Westhill area of Syracuse were almost full with a half-hour still to go before the noon Mass on Sunday, Jan. 29. Walking through the front doors, one could hear the sounds of many animated conversations filling the space.

This was the final Mass at St. Ann’s, but it was still a celebration.

“Yes, this is definitely a celebration,” Father Kevin Maloney offered. “This parish has been just a rock for this community here in the Onondaga Hill area, in Westhill, on the west side, for so long. And we just can’t help but be thankful.”