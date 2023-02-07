The Catholic Sun
‘We’ve closed the doors on the building, but not on our parish’
The pews at St. Ann’s Church in the Westhill area of Syracuse were almost full with a half-hour still to go before the noon Mass on Sunday, Jan. 29. Walking through the front doors, one could hear the sounds of many animated conversations filling the space.
This was the final Mass at St. Ann’s, but it was still a celebration.
“Yes, this is definitely a celebration,” Father Kevin Maloney offered. “This parish has been just a rock for this community here in the Onondaga Hill area, in Westhill, on the west side, for so long. And we just can’t help but be thankful.”
Catholic Schools Week in Utica gets congressional recognition and more
UTICA — In her 17 years, Carli Grabinski’s formal learning experience has revolved around Catholic education.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have attended Notre Dame since preschool,” said the Notre Dame Junior-Senior High School senior. “Throughout my years at Notre Dame, I have always enjoyed it. I’ve never wanted to leave and always enjoyed the school days, teachers, friends, other
Endwell parish brings clean drinking water to community in rural Haiti
The people of Haiti suffer many challenges that make day to day life a nearly unimaginable struggle, but for one community in Haiti, life is a little brighter thanks to the loving generosity of parishioners at the Church of the Holy Family (CHF) in Endwell, a Binghamton suburb. For several years CHF has invested in and prayed for a community in rural Grande Saline, Haiti, not only helping families to meet their basic needs, like safe water to drink, but also creating hope where there was once none.
In service to Church — the people of God
For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the LORD—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. When you call me, and come and pray to me, I will listen to you. (Jeremiah 29:11-12).
This quote from prophet Jeremiah is one of Sister Katie Eiffe’s favorites. Sister Katie is the Vicar for Religious and Director of Synodal Planning for the Diocese of Syracuse. She has been a Sister of St. Joseph for 46 years.
Events in our Diocese
week of 2/8 – 2/15
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese. Visit HERE for a complete list.
Valentine’s Dinner and Comedy Show with Moody McCarth
February 11, 2023
Christ the King Retreat House
Branch Out and Grow Support Group for Separated or Divorced: Grief and Depression
February 15, 2023
Virtual
