Nothing takes the chill out of the night like a warm “Embrace”
Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square was the site of an Embrace Night gathering on a recent Friday evening. The event featured an engaging, fun, and memorable talk by Catholic evangelists and marriage veterans Chris and Linda Padgett followed by conversation and prayer time for the twenty-seven couples in attendance. The program included dinner, beverages, and cookies, and free resources from the Office of Family/Respect Life.
Red Mass celebrated at Cathedral
The annual Red Mass was celebrated on September 29 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, marking the traditional beginning of a new Supreme Court term. It especially includes prayers for all members of the legal profession, regardless of religious affiliation: judges, lawyers, law school professors, law students, law enforcement officers, and government officials.
Oneida School celebrates Feast with procession
Holy Cross Academy in Oneida celebrated its feast day, the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, with a procession from St. Patrick Church & School to Holy Cross Academy in Oneida Castle. Fathers Christopher Ballard and Nathan Brooks led the group on the mile and a half procession which included prayers, hymns, and ended with Mass at the school followed by a luncheon.
Huge turnout at Cathedral of Altar Servers
Approximately 150 altar servers from parishes throughout the Diocese assembled Sunday afternoon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for the first ever Diocesan Altar Server Celebration! More photos — by Catholic Sun photographer Chuck Wainwright — will follow online and in our next edition.
Events in our Diocese
week of 10/4 – 10/17
Here is a listing of a few events of interest happening in our Diocese. Visit here for a complete list.
Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition (Blessed Carlo Acutis)
October 6, 2022
Holy Cross Church – Dewitt
