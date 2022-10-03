Nothing takes the chill out of the night like a warm “Embrace”

Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square was the site of an Embrace Night gathering on a recent Friday evening. The event featured an engaging, fun, and memorable talk by Catholic evangelists and marriage veterans Chris and Linda Padgett followed by conversation and prayer time for the twenty-seven couples in attendance. The program included dinner, beverages, and cookies, and free resources from the Office of Family/Respect Life.