‘The Lord has indeed called me to this’

Deacon James Buttner prepares for ordination to priesthood

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

His passion is music, engineering, technology and his faith. James Buttner is a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Fairmount and a graduate of West Genesee School District. He earned a degree in physics from Colgate University and recently graduated from seminary at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, June 3, he will be ordained a priest in the Diocese of Syracuse during a special liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

James stayed on course with his plan to become an engineer after college, but as the years went by, a call to serve God was always in his heart. “I think I first considered becoming a priest during middle school when I attended a parish mission at Holy Family,” said Buttner. “There was a visiting priest at the event who was sharing his own story and I thought, ‘I wonder if I could do that?’”

James, who was ordained a transitional deacon last year, said the process of considering the priesthood was a long and gradual one. As he entered high school and became more actively involved in his parish, he was inspired by the example of then pastor Father Richard Prior and his journey to priesthood. “I enjoyed his homilies at Mass and when he spent time with the youth group. He made it a point to invite me to consider the priesthood,” said Deacon Buttner. “He and my youth minister, Mark Ranieri, encouraged me to grow in my faith and take a leadership role within the youth group. I looked up to them and their dedication to their Catholic faith and wanted to follow their example.”

The good listener

James’ mother Bridget Buttner said the family has met many seminarians and priests over the years that were “knock your socks off” talented. She feels that James’s unique gifts — his listening and reasoning skills, his approachability, sense of humor and love of laughter will serve him well. “James is also a musician, mechanic and motorcycle rider, all of which give him a unique perspective and ability to connect with others,” she said. “As a parent, we want what every parent wants for their children — happiness, fulfillment and success, which can be defined in many ways.”

James’s younger brother John is in the process of discerning the priesthood and is in his first year of seminary for the Diocese. Deacon Buttner said his brother benefited from meeting many of his classmates and friends from the seminary. “Meeting other seminarians is very helpful for guys considering a vocation to priesthood. There are a lot of diverse backgrounds, personalities and interests but also common themes of faith and a desire to serve the Church,” he explained.

Father John Manno, pastor of Holy Family, also guided Deacon Buttner in his discernment. Father Manno, who has been a priest for 21 years, said Deacon Buttner will bring many strengths and talents to his role. “Since I was ordained, there has been a decrease in the number of priests,” said Father Manno. “That means that the active priests have a lot of demands to provide pastoral care for many people, and in most cases multiple parishes.” Father Manno said James’ love for the priesthood and love for the ministry will inspire him and compel him to continually pour out his life in service to God and to God’s holy people.

“I sincerely feel James understands the ministry of presence and will be a good spiritual father to all he serves,” said Father Manno. “I sense too that he understands balance. He will know when he has to carry out his priestly ministry and when he needs to stop and recharge. He is a true leader. He will lead by example and will delegate while rolling up his sleeves and being an example of a true servant.”

To serve all people

James said there are a number of promises he will make during the rite of ordination that will outline the central mission of his vocational life. He will promise to faithfully serve his ministry; assist, obey and respect the Bishop in his mission; preach and teach the Gospel; celebrate the sacraments; and pray for people in his care. The fifth promise, and one that James feels should be highlighted, is to be closely united to Christ and consecrate himself for the salvation of all. “My mission is to serve not only those already in the Church, but all people — Catholic and otherwise,” he said.

“There are certain challenges that we are currently facing that I am sure will present real difficulties in my own ministry — limited priest personnel, divisions within the Church, a lack of credibility in the eyes of some in the wider society and a constant temptation to be discouraged whenever things aren’t going well,” said James. “A survey of Church history reveals that it has never been smooth sailing. But there is no cause for us to lose heart. Our faith should cultivate genuine hope; hope that allows us to choose love even in difficult times.”

“I know that the Lord has indeed called me to this, and I know he is guiding and leading me,” said Deacon Buttner.

Father Manno said there are also so many rewarding aspects of the job that fill him with joy, inspiration and the motivation to keep going. “When I celebrate the sacraments, when I hold up the Eucharist, I see my hands and recognize that I come to the altar with my brokenness, challenges, gifts and talents,” said Father Manno. “Then I see beyond my hands the many faces of the people who come to the altar with their brokenness, challenges, gifts and talents. Right there in the middle of all that humanity our Lord is present to us in the Eucharist as a constant and abiding reminder of his presence, mercy and love. That is one of the rewards — to know that the Lord is with us always, even to the end of time.”

“I’ve made it to this point thanks to the generosity and support of so many people in the Diocese,” said Deacon Buttner. “I ask that you pray for me and know that I pray for you. I invite you all to my ordination on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse.”