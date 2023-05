Above: Christ the King Church, Liverpool

First Eucharist celebrations highlight month of May

Celebrations of the Sacrament of First Eucharist have been taking place across the Diocese of Syracuse. We are happy to share these photos submitted to us by a number of parishes. You can visit The Catholic Sun on Facebook and Instagram for more photos as well.

We always welcome photos from parish sacramental gatherings and social events; email them to news@thecatholicsun.com.

Click photos to enlarge: