The people turn out for Deacon Tom Harley

Benefit fundraiser blooms into a day of fun for Deacon Tom

By Dc. Gary DiLallo

Contributing writer

Photos courtesy Gary DiLallo/Terri Blosser

Deacon Tom Harley has faithfully served the people of the Southern Tier for 30 years. However, in November 2022, he was diagnosed with a serious illness and he is currently undergoing medical treatment. On Oct. 29, one of the biggest events in the history of Our Lady of Good Counsel was held, with all proceeds going for Deacon Tom’s medical expenses.

Terri Blosser, event chairperson, was amazed by the number of people who have come forward. They come from all across New York State, representing a myriad of faiths but all focused on one objective: to help raise funds for Deacon Tom’s medical expenses. More than 500 tickets were sold in advance. One couple, former OLGC parishioners, drove in from Ohio after seeing an online article about the event.

Blosser mentioned that an anonymous woman, a non-Catholic who didn’t even know Deacon Tom, had paid for and hand-made, one-by-one, 1,000 meatballs for the benefit dinner. In the kitchen Chris Chechatka, a kidney cancer survivor, said he was very blessed to be able to help. “Deacon Tom embraced us during my own illness, and I am delighted to help with this benefit for him.” His wife, Karin, agreed that Deacon Tom was there for her when she was going through the illness with her husband.

Former Pastor Ed Zandy and Deacon Tom. Manning the serving line. Tom Decker with Karin Chechatka. Michele Regue readies the basket raffle. Sandi Parisi and Rosa Pipher at the jewelry stand. Even “Elvis” turned out for Dc. Tom. Deacon Tom with parishioner Judy Gazdik.

Lifelong parishioner Lyn Hoeflein said Deacon Tom had a great influence on her life, despite her personal disabilities. “He always encouraged me and inspired me. He was always available and took the time to help me.”

Michele Resue, basket monitor, said, “We love Deacon Tom, and this is all for him.” She added that over 100 gift baskets were donated by parishioners for the event. More than 630 pasta dinners were served to a steady crowd that gave Deacon Tom a rousing ovation upon his arrival. He was so happy to see people that he stayed for several hours, greeting people and accepting their best wishes. The pasta dinner, basket raffles, Jewelry Jamboree, gourmet cupcake sales, silent auction and live entertainment (including “Elvis”!) made for a festive day and uplifted spirits for all who attended.

If you were unable to attend but would like to contribute to Deacon Tom Harley’s benefit, you can send your donation to Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main St., Endicott, NY 13760. Please put “Deacon Tom” on the check memo line.