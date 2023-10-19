Three individuals, two teams to be inducted into CBA’s Lasallian Athletic Hall of Fame

Three individuals and two teams will be inducted into the Lasallian Athletic Hall of Fame Nov. 4 during festivities at the Sheraton University Inn in Syracuse.

Christian Brothers Academy has announced this year’s inductees: Marissa Romeo ’13 (lacrosse and basketball); Brendan Smith ’12 (track and field, cross country); Theresa Lewis (cross country and indoor/outdoor track coach); 2004 State Championship Football Team; 1976-77 Boys Basketball Team.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and ceremony beginning at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person. For reservations, contact advancement@cbasyracuse.org.

2023 Lasallian Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:

Marisa Romeo ’13

At Christian Brothers Academy: Two-time Under Armour lacrosse All-American; All CNY in lacrosse and basketball; 2013 Post-Standard CNY Player of the Year; Two-time Onondaga High School League Player of the Year; ranked the seventh-best recruit in the nation in lacrosse by Inside Lacrosse; registered 1,119 points in her CBA basketball career; played soccer and led her team in scoring her senior year.

At Harvard University: Played in and started 61 career games; ranks third in Harvard Women’s Lacrosse history in all-time goals (164), assists (65) and points (229); four-time IWLCA All-Region Selection; named to the All-Ivy League Team four times; scored 50 goals and registered 25 assists her senior year; ranks fifth in program history with 25 assists in a single season; ranks 10th in Harvard history with 19 assists in a single year; recorded 48 goals and 10 assists in her rookie campaign. Her 48 goals rank 12th in Crimson single-season history.

Brendan Smith ’12

At Christian Brothers Academy: Two-time State Champion in the Steeplechase; National Steeplechase Champion; NYSPHSAA and Federation Cross Country Champion

At University of Pennsylvania: Two-time NCAA Championships qualifier in the steeplechase (2013, 2014): two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic (2013, 2014); 2014 Heps champion in the steeplechase; 2014 First-Team All-Ivy; 2013 USA Junior Championships qualifier (steeplechase); 2013 Pan-American Junior Games qualifier (steeplechase); 2013 Academic All-Ivy (cross country); 2013 USTFCCCA All-Region (cross country); sixth all-time at Penn in the steeplechase (8:53.42); Eighth all-time at Penn in the indoor 5,000 meters (14:33.75)

Coach Theresa Lewis, Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track

Has coached cross country, indoor and outdoor track for over 20 years; Cross Country State Championship team in 2017; coached numerous State Champions

2004 State Champion Football Team

2004 Class AA State Champions (first AA team in Section 3 to earn that title.); undefeated at 13-0

1976-77 Boys Basketball Team

CNYCL and Section III Champions; 20-1 (Only loss by one point to Danny Schayes–led JD); Central Region Champions (no state tourney); finished sixth in the State Large School Poll.