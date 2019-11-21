Bishop of Syracuse Douglas J. Lucia, retired Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, and the other bishops of New York State made a special pilgrimage to Rome Nov. 11 to 16. Known as visits “ad limina apostolorum” — to the threshold of the apostles — the meetings are regular opportunities for bishops to report to the pope and other Vatican officials about the status of their dioceses. See photos from the visit here, and look for more coverage in future issues of the Sun. (Photos courtesy Bishop Lucia unless otherwise noted.)

The bishops celebrated morning Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary Major Nov. 11. The bishops gathered at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls for Mass and prayer at the tomb of St. Paul (top) Nov. 12. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of Syracuse, center, and other U.S. bishops from the state of New York concelebrate Mass in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 14, 2019. The bishops were making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses to the pope and Vatican officials. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) See ADLIMINA-TWO-STPETER Nov. 14, 2019. The bronze statue "Angels Unawares," created by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. The sculpture, which depicts 140 migrants from various historical periods, including the Holy Family, was unveiled by Pope Francis after celebrating an outdoor Mass Sept. 28 for the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Catholic News Service reported. U.S. bishops from the state of New York walk through the Apostolic Palace after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican Nov. 15, 2019. The bishops were making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses to the pope and Vatican officials. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) See POPE-ADLIMINA-TWO Nov. 15, 2019. Bishops Cunningham and Lucia with a member of the Swiss Guard. The Swiss Guard — made up of 110 soldiers — is the smallest and oldest military corps in the world; it guards all entrances into Vatican City State, keeps watch over the pope and his residence, and provides security and ceremonial services during liturgical events and visits of heads of state and other dignitaries to the Vatican, according to CNS. Dusk falls on St. Peter's Basilica in Rome on the first day of the ad limina visit.