‘Utica Irish,’ construction company celebrate St. Pat’s with charity

Worthy causes were promoted March 11 in Utica.

The check is signed by the “Utica Irish” who, no doubt, are mostly made up of members of the Oneida County Ladies and Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians. The contribution of $500 helps fund roof repairs at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, youth home parish of St. Marianne Cope. Father Thomas Servatius, left, and Father Amedeo Guida, right, are pictured with members of the Hibernians.

The ACI Construction Co. team used the Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade to promote food and cash donations for Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen. (Photos courtesy Tom Loughlin)