Visit local shrines this summer — in person or online

Summer is a great time to hop in the car and take to the open road. Instead of fighting traffic at theme parks or heading off to crowded beaches, take a peaceful ride through Upstate New York and visit a local sacred site. Can’t get away from your desk? Syracuse Catholic Television has logged the miles for you and produced video pilgrimages to many spiritual sites in the diocese and beyond. Here are just a few favorite Catholic road trip destinations; see even more at youtube.com/syrdio.
Saint Marianne Cope Shrine & Museum
601 N. Townsend St., Syracuse, N.Y.
(315) 422-7999 • saintmariannecope.org
The Abbey of the Genesee
3258 River Rd., Piffard, N.Y.
(585) 243-0660 • geneseeabbey.org
Shrine of Our Lady of Martyrs
136 Shrine Rd., Auriesville (Fultonville), N.Y.
(518) 853-3939 • ourladyofmartyrsshrine.org
Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima
1023 Swann Rd., Lewiston (Youngstown), N.Y.
(716) 754-7489 • fatimashrine.com
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha National Shrine
3636 State Highway 5, Fonda, N.Y.
(518) 853-3646 • katerishrine.com
Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, N.Y.
(716) 828-9444 • ourladyofvictory.org