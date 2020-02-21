Wadas Foundation helps Notre Dame shoot to win

UTICA — In October of 2019, Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School was a recipient of an Edwin J. Wadas Foundation grant. The grant made possible the purchase of a basketball shooting machine for Notre Dame boys and girls modified and varsity basketball teams, as well as an inflatable batting cage for baseball and softball players this coming spring. Recently, the modified basketball teams had the opportunity to truly utilize the basketball shooting machine.

“Practice makes perfect, and this machine helps our kids to get more out of practice,” says Athletic Director Olivia Tooley. “We are so grateful for this opportunity for our athletes. As a private school, we depend on private funding to really improve and grow our programs, which is what we are actively engaging in every day. We have a fantastic alumni base and a generous community. Many thanks to the Wadas Foundation for these two items.”

The Edwin J. Wadas Foundation’s mission is to enhance experiences for youths ages 5-18 who participate in athletics in Oneida and Herkimer counties by providing financial resources to qualified organizations and educational scholarships to participants.