Warm hearts brave cold at Mass and March for Life

By Dc. Tom Cuskey, editor, and Tom Maguire, associate editor

Sun Photos | Chuck Wainwright

Nine degrees with a windchill of minus 2, and a little snow in the air. Fortunately for the several hundred people who ventured to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, it was much warmer inside, thanks in part to the spirit of fellowship that permeated the air.

The annual Mass for Life was held Saturday morning, Jan. 20, attended by those who pray for the protection of life for all, from natural birth to death. The Mass is held as close as possible to Jan. 22, the date in 1973 when the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, protecting a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. That ruling was overturned in June 2022, and the effort to protect life shifted emphasis to state legislatures as each may pass laws to govern their citizens on the issue. New York State has a long pro-choice history. Abortions were legalized in 1970 and the 2019 Reproductive Health Act reinforced access to these procedures, even to visitors from states where legal access is more restrictive.

It’s against this backdrop that the Mass for Life continues to be celebrated and followed by the March for Life, an event organized by the Syracuse Right to Life Association.

“Believe it or not, sisters and brothers, the word of God this morning really speaks to you and me where we are at,” Bishop Douglas J. Lucia told the congregation. After referencing the applicable themes of the readings of the day, Bishop Lucia reminded all of a recent address from Pope Francis. “And I quote, ‘A child is always a gift, and never the basis of a commercial contract,’” he shared. “At every moment of its existence, human life must be preserved and defended.” Bishop spoke of the “culture of death, which in the name of false compassion, discards children, the elderly and the sick. … We need to reflect upon that. We cannot discard one another.”

Lizzie is a young person who attends Holy Cross Church in DeWitt. “We march for those who can’t, for the unborn children. We pray that they will be protected.” This was Lizzie’s third time attending the Mass and March as part of a larger youth group from the parish. Another young woman from the group shared that her presence at the Mass is very personal. “People in my family had been pressured to have abortions in the past,” she told us. “My grandmother was a teen mom and people were pressuring her a lot. I am really grateful that she chose to continue on with the pregnancy.”

It is stories like these that inspire others to participate. Sophia Corso is the program coordinator in the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry. The great Mass turnout on a challenging winter morning speaks for itself in her mind. “It shows how dedicated people are to this cause and wanting to build a culture of life here in Syracuse,” she observed. “It’s 13 degrees out, it’s snowing this morning, the roads weren’t great, but still people are still dedicated to coming to this Mass, to show their support for the unborn here, in Syracuse and throughout the world.”

Hundreds also turned out for the March for Life, starting in Armory Square and filling the roadway 70 to 100 yards deep along W. Jefferson Street on the way to the Onondaga County Courthouse.

Marcher Father Dennis Walker urged prayer for a conversion of hearts and called for people to live their faith boldly, publicly and energetically. “The Lord’s the only one that’s going to be able to help us to change the culture,” he said.

Marcher Ann Marie Lasinski, of the Galeville area of Liverpool, said: “The unborn need our support; need us to stand up for them so this weather doesn’t matter at all. It’s cold, but you know what they go through?”

She was marching with Helene Jenis, of Liverpool, who said, “I just think it’s for a higher reason that we’re doing this.”

See next week’s Catholic Sun for more on the March for Life.