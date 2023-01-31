Prelude to a march: Bishop promotes life at Cathedral Mass

By Eileen Jevis

Staff writer

The Syracuse Diocese participated in the annual Syracuse March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 14. Prior to the march, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia presided at the Mass and Holy Hour for Life to pray for the unborn at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

In his homily, Bishop Lucia reflected on a reading from John 1:1. “In the beginning was the word and the word was with God. All things came to be through him and without him nothing came to be. What came to be through him was life. And this life was the light of the human race. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Bishop Lucia, also referred to several readings including Ephesians 3:15, the 42nd chapter of the Book of Sirach about the divine origin of God, and the Book of Proverbs. “I share those passages with you this morning because what I’ve been reflecting upon this week as I reflect upon God’s creation, especially on his creation of man and woman, is the fact that in today’s world we have forgotten our origins.”

Bishop Lucia, who had just returned from a retreat, shared that one of his co-retreatants commented that it is as if the world today has picked up the story in the middle. “They have forgotten the start of the story and they judge everything by what precedes the story.” The Bishop said it’s a challenge for all of us who don’t go to the very beginning. “You and I, as we stand each morning before the mirror, have to really remember that there before us stands the image of God. The image in which we are made is what has been forgotten in our world today. We forget that we come from God, and we go to God, and that in God’s eyes each one of us has been called by name. Each one of us has a vocation and yet how quick we are to forget that.”

The Bishop reminded the congregants that the Catechism of the Catholic Church is very clear: Human life must be absolutely protected and respected from the moment of conception, and from the first moment of existence a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person, among which is the right of every innocent being to life.

At the conclusion of the Mass and holy hour, the congregation joined the march through downtown Syracuse. The diocese’s participation was a collaborative effort by the Offices of Family/Respect Life Ministry and Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship.

The offices provided spiritual nourishment and well as physical nourishment by offering sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A for members of the diocese who attended.

This year, New Hope Family Services was on hand to raise awareness of its new mobile ultrasound unit that provides thousands of families in Syracuse and Onondaga County free medical services, education and practical help, enabling women and men facing pregnancy decisions to learn their options and feel empowered. The mission of New Hope Family Service is to be Christ’s hands extended to offer hope and help to those with pregnancy, parenting, adoption or post-abortion needs throughout the State of New York.

Lisa Hall, director of the Family/Respect Life Office, said the Church is aware that seeing a march that brings attention to abortion can bring up feelings of sadness, guilt and remorse for those who have been involved in abortion. “The Church wants these people to know how much God loves them and wants them to have peace,” she said.

The Diocese of Syracuse offers the Project Rachel Ministry to all individuals who want to begin the process of healing. The diocesan-based network consists of specially trained priests, religious, counselors and laypersons who provide a team response of care for those suffering in the aftermath of abortion. It also provides an integrated network of services, including pastoral counseling, support groups, retreats and referrals to licensed mental health professionals. Individuals can contact the Project Rachel ministry at 855-364-0076 or 315-424-3737 or by email at hopeandhealing@syrdio.org. The phone is answered during regular business hours. Upon request, calls will be received outside of regular business hours. Collect calls will also be received.