Welcome to Catholic Schools Week!

Spotlight on Notre Dame Utica

Catholic Schools Week may officially get underway nationally this Sunday but in the Diocese of Syracuse the virtue of patience sometimes gives way to early excitement. A Friday, Jan. 26, Mass at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood will mark the start of the celebration in schools across the seven-county diocese.

In upcoming editions of the Catholic Sun, in our Digital Updates and social media platforms — and on Catholic TV’s YouTube Channel and diocesan social platforms — we will highlight the good news of local Catholic education. This is courtesy of the students, teachers, administrators and staff, parents and many others who make faith and amazing things happen within our 21 school campuses.

Dr. Amy Sansone, superintendent of diocesan schools, welcomes you HERE

A visit to Notre Dame Schools in Utica

Notre Dame Schools are united in faith and community. In celebration of Catholic Schools Week, Notre Dame Schools would like to highlight how we have shown our dedication to all aspects of our faith and community through this academic year.

Notre Dame students support our community through their many hours of service and generous donations. An example of this stewardship is the “Stuff the Chapel” event in which Notre Dame students collected men’s clothing to donate to Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen and Boutique in Utica.

Mrs. Denise Tan and Chief Brian Jaynes. ND’s ROTC students with their awards. Notre Dame students “Stuff the Chapel.

Notre Dame students continue to excel on and off the court as they share their God-given talents through sports and the arts.

Our Notre Dame NJROTC unit honored our local heroes by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast, Flags for Heroes and Wreaths Across America. In October, Notre Dame Schools celebrated the Mass for the Gift of Human Life with Bishop Lucia. We also invited local priests for a luncheon and a day of reconciliation for our students, faculty and staff.

A few of our dedicated and exceptional teachers at Notre Dame Schools were recognized at The Genesis Group Celebration for Education where Mrs. Denise Tan and Chief Brian Jaynes received the Outstanding Educator Award for 2023.

These are just a few examples of our mission at Notre Dame Schools: to provide a Catholic educational program in which critical thinking and academic excellence are cultivated. Notre Dame is dedicated to developing each student’s individual academic, spiritual and personal gifts so they may become responsible church and community leaders whose lives are rooted in Christian values.

Notre Dame Schools are United in Faith and Community!

— Submitted by Donna Kafka Williams, Director of Development, and Brittany Wilcox, Campus Ministry Director, Notre Dame Schools.