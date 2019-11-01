What is All Saints’ Day?

Nov. 1 is All Saints’ Day, a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church. Learn more about this feast day below, and find Masses around the diocese here.

By Father Christopher R. Seibt | Special to the Sun

It is almost impossible to go anywhere and not see the title “saint” being used: Saint Mary’s County, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Saint Joseph’s Hospital; Saint John’s College; Saint Patrick’s Church; and so on. Both Catholics and non-Catholics alike are, in some way, familiar with the saints. But who are these mysterious people? And why do we honor them on All Saints’ Day?

The saints are the many holy men and women who have “made it.” They are those who already experience what we all hope and long to attain at the end of our lives here on earth: the glory of heaven. Some of the saints are well-known, for example, Saint Marianne Cope, Saint Teresa of Calcutta, and Pope Saint John Paul II. Others are not as famous, and their names are not known. Still, they are in heaven.

We celebrate the saints with such solemnity because doing so brings us great joy. The saints are members of the Church Triumphant. They share in Christ’s victory over sin and death. Moreover, it gives us strength. Not only are the saints cheering us on, but through their intercession they are helping us along our pilgrim way as we strive to grow in holiness and live the Christian life well. Furthermore, it challenges us. Just as we struggle in this life so too did the saints. However, by God’s grace and through their heroic efforts they “made it” and so can we, especially if we call upon them in faith and seek to imitate their example.

Father Christopher R. Seibt, S.T.L., J.C.L., is administrator of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square and the Mission of Saint Bernadette, Director of the Office of Liturgy, and an advocate in the diocesan Tribunal.