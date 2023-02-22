What is TRUTH? Find out at Theology on Tap’s Lenten Series

By Dc. Tom Cuskey, editor

What is truth? Anyone who has attended a Good Friday service has heard Pilate ask this question of Christ in the Passion account from the Gospel of John. This same question will be asked in four different faith topics during a Lenten series from Theology on Tap as sponsored by the diocesan Office of Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship.

Theology on Tap (ToT) was founded in 1981 at a parish in the Archdiocese of Chicago in response to a recent college graduate’s expression of concern about his life and faith. Forty-two years later, the program has been put to use in dioceses across the country, gathering young adults in their 20s and 30s in a relaxed venue to connect and learn more about the Catholic faith.

In Syracuse, the first session was held about 20 years ago.

“I attended that,” shares Bob Walters, the director of the diocesan office. Not long after attending the first event, Walters assumed his role with the diocese. “One of the first things we did was to get a group of young adults together. And one of the things they were looking for was something like Theology on Tap. It really was an effort to meet young adults where they are at.”

The upcoming Lenten event is a four-part series that will be held at three different venues (see below for dates and locations). The weekly topics will include:

• The TRUTH about God: The Case for Belief

• The TRUTH about Catholicism: Why Catholic and Not Just Christian

• The TRUTH about Us: Authentic Masculinity and Femininity

• The TRUTH about Myself: The Interior Life

To anyone who hasn’t attended a ToT session before Walters advises them to give it a try “if you’re looking for a chance to connect with other like-minded young adults,” he says, “or just looking for a place, a fun setting, to learn more about your faith with other people looking for the same.”

Theology on Tap Locations & Dates:

Binghamton Area:

Beer Tree Factory, Oakdale Mall, 511 Reynolds Rd, Johnson City, NY 13790

Tuesdays, 7-9 pm

February 28 | March 7 | March 21 | March 28

Utica Area:

Baggs Square Brewing Company, 330 Main St Suite #1, Utica, NY 13501

Wednesdays, 7-9 pm

March 1 | March 8 | March 22 | March 29

Syracuse Area:

A Mano Kitchen & Bar, 344 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Thursdays, 7-9 pm

March 2 | March 9 | March 23 | March 30

To pre-register, scan the QR Code or visit:

https://www.syracusediocese.org/offices/youth-and-young-adult-ministry/young-adult-ministry/theology-on-tap/