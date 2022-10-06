Catholic Charities of Oswego County plans fall festival

Fulton — The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, it was announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center.

“We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival,” Foster said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities and really welcome in the fall season.”

The event will include a variety of food trucks and music outside provided by CCOC board member Dan Phillips. Among the food trucks expected are Phat Guy Burgers and Big Awesome BBQ. King’s Concessions will have fried dough and cotton candy. “In our gym, families can enjoy a party atmosphere created by Mystic Music,” said Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director of CCOC. “Mystic hosts kids and family games and keeps the music and fun rolling. In addition, there will pumpkin decorating, build your own scarecrow, a smoothie bike and face painting. In addition, Pauline’s Closet, our thrift store, will be open and holding a penny sale with many bargains to be found.”

Catholic Charities and the Community and Family Resource Center are located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com/ and find them on Facebook.