Holy Week begins

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia celebrated Palm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse March 28. It was his first public celebration of Palm Sunday since his 2019 installation as Bishop of Syracuse; last year’s public liturgies were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Palm Sunday, “we gather as a Church and our celebration of the Eucharist begins with a procession of palms and includes the reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ,” Father Christopher R. Seibt wrote in his 2015 Catholic Sun article, “Holy Week: The Week that Changed the World.”

“We turn our minds and hearts to Jerusalem, the Holy City, and shout with the crowds, ‘Hosanna!’ Why? Because Christ entered this Holy City to suffer and die so that he could rise again. He entered Jerusalem as God’s Son so that he could save us from our sins. Palm Sunday reminds us to always follow in his footsteps until we reach the new and eternal Jerusalem, Heaven, where he lives and reigns for ever and ever.”

Here, scenes from the Palm Sunday celebration. (Sun photos | Chuck Wainwright)