All Saints Parish to celebrate rededication of Garden of Peace 

By Virginia Winters

Contributing writer

Six years ago, All Saints Parish dedicated its Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn. On June 24 and 25 a rededication will take place after the weekend Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1342 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse.

The garden was created to remember children of all ages who have died. The garden is meant to be a sacred place for prayer and reflection. If you wish, during the ceremony there will be an opportunity to mention the name of a beloved child who has passed away.

In part of a prayer that Meg Ksander, All Saints Pastoral Assistant, wrote for the rededication, she describes the garden in these words:

May it be a quiet place for those needing rest,

May it be a prayerful place, for those seeking

comfort and consolation,

May it also be a joyful place, delighting the senses

In life ever renewing.

If you cannot attend one of the ceremonies please feel free to take a moment to visit the garden, sit on one of the benches and experience its peaceful serenity.