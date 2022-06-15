Garden of Peace blessed on its fifth anniversary at All Saints

By Virginia Winters | Contributing writer

Genesis 28:16 says, “Truly, the Lord is in this place.” That quotation aptly describes the Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn at All Saints Parish in Syracuse. The parish celebrated the fifth anniversary and blessing of this garden after Masses on June 11 and 12.

The welcome to all who were present was followed by a reading from Matthew 19:13-16 in which Jesus says, “Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Since All Saints Parish is home to a large Congolese community, that Bible passage was also read in Swahili. After the Bible reading, those in attendance were invited to remember, by name, a child of any age for whom this Memorial Garden is dedicated.

On June 11, Father Charles Oduke, Ph.D., of Le Moyne College, blessed the garden; on June 12, Father Frederick D. Daley, pastor of All Saints, did the blessing.

After the blessing of the garden, the ceremony closed with two hymns. One of them was sung by the Congolese Choir; it emphasized that God is always with you to give you love and support during difficult times.

All are welcome to visit the Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn. As Meg Ksander, Pastoral Associate of All Saints Parish, beautifully wrote in the blessing for this ceremony:

“May it be a quiet place for those needing rest. … May it be a peaceful place, for those seeking comfort and consolation.”