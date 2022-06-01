All Saints Parish to celebrate 5th anniversary of Garden of Peace

All Saints Parish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Garden of Peace in Memory of Children Born and Unborn.

The ceremonies will take place after the weekend Masses on June 11 and 12. The Masses are at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1342 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse. The garden is behind the church bordering Haffenden Road.

The garden was created to remember children of all ages who have died. It is meant to be a sacred place for prayer and reflection. The centerpiece of the garden is a dove alighting on a rock, representing the Holy Spirit and Peace. Affixed to the rock is a plaque with this inscription: ALLOW GOD TO LOVE YOU AND BRING YOU PEACE.

The “contemplative, reflective little area” is a “gift for the whole parish,” the pastor, Father Frederick Daley, said in 2017 at the dedication ceremony, and anyone from any faith is welcome to visit it — “just a special spot where people can go.”

If you cannot attend one of the ceremonies please feel free to take a moment to visit the garden, sit on one of the benches and experience its peaceful serenity.

