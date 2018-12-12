All Saints School studies Christmas Around the World

PHOTO COURTESY ALL SAINTS SCHOOL

The preschool classes at All Saints School in Endicott are studying different world customs celebrating the Nativity of Jesus. Pictured is the preschool 4 class of Jen Taber, left. Her class is learning the Christmas customs of Colombia from Dr. Maria Pecora, in apron, a native of Colombia and the mother of class member Amelia Pecora, who is sitting next to her mom. Dr. Pecora presented a whole morning of lessons, activities, and treats. As teacher Taber listens with the pupils, Dr. Pecora explains a tradition of a novena prior to the birth of Jesus. Dr. Pecora also made Colombian hot chocolate and cookies for the classmates.