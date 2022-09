Fayetteville — Immaculate Conception School Principal Stu Amell welcomed all returning students and new families Sept. 6 on the first day of school. Along with the principal, IC Church Pastor Father Thomas Ryan also welcomed everyone and visited the classrooms. Faculty and staff were all ready to begin the 2022-2023 school year. Students from pre-K 3, pre-K 4 and kindergarten to sixth grade enjoyed reuniting with their friends and meeting new ones. (Photos courtesy Caroline N. Agor-Calimlim).