Bishop announces priest retirements and assignments

April 22, 2023 6PM EDT

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has released the following initial pastoral assignments for 2023:

The following pastors are retiring, effective July 1, 2023 – Rev. James Carey, currently pastor of the Church of the Nativity including: St. Leo Church, Tully, New York; St. Patrick Church, Otisco, New York; St. Joseph Church, Lafayette, New York; and Immaculate Conception, Pompey. Rev. Richard Dunn, currently pastor of St. Mary of the Lake, Skaneateles, New York. Rev. Joseph Salerno, currently pastor of Mary, Mother of our Savior Church, Utica, New York. Rev. John Werner, currently pastor of St. Mary Church and St. Paul Church, Binghamton. The Diocese of Syracuse is most grateful for their years of dedicated service.

Rev. Nathan Brooks – Currently Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church, Oneida, New York; St. Patrick Church, Oneida, New York; Holy Family Church, Vernon, New York; St. Helena, Sherill, New York; St. Agatha Church, Canastota, New York; St. Mary of the Lake, Verona Beach, New York, has been appointed administrator of the Church of the Nativity including: St. Leo Church, Tully, New York; St. Patrick Church, Otisco, New York; St. Joseph Church, Lafayette, New York; and Immaculate Conception, Pompey, New York, effective July 1, 2023.

Rev. Daniel Caughey – Currently administrator of St. Malachy Church, Sherburne, New York and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin. Appointed pastor of the same parishes, effective July 1, 2023.

Rev. Jason Hage – Currently pastor of St. Mary Church, Hamilton, New York; St. Joan of Arc, Morrisville, New York; St. Joseph Church, Oriskany Falls, New York; St. Bernard Church, Waterville, New York, sacramental minister at Colgate University, and Diocesan Director of Vocation Promotion has been appointed pastor of Mary, Mother of our Savior, Utica, New York and remains the Director of Vocation Promotion, effective July 1, 2023.

Rev. Brian Lang – Currently pastor of St. Anne Church, Manlius, New York has been appointed pastor of St. Mary of the Lake, Skaneateles, New York, effective July 1, 2023.

Additional announcements will be made the weekend of April 29/30.