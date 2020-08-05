Bishop Lucia announces new pastoral appointments, priest retirements

With the recommendation of the Priests’ Personnel Committee and the support of the College of Consultors, Bishop Lucia has made the following priest appointments in the Diocese of Syracuse:

Rev. Christopher J. Ballard, currently serving as pastor at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Syracuse, has been appointed pastor of the parishes of St. Patrick’s, Oneida; St. Joseph’s, Oneida; St. Agatha’s, Canastota; St. Mary of the Lake Mission, Verona Beach; St. Helena, Sherrill; and the Church of the Holy Family, Vernon. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Rev. Nathan W. Brooks, currently serving as parochial vicar of St. Mary & St. Anthony Parish in Cortland, has been appointed parochial vicar of the parishes of St. Patrick’s, Oneida; St. Joseph’s, Oneida; St. Agatha, Canastota; St. Mary of the Lake Mission, Verona Beach; St. Helena, Sherrill; and the Church of the Holy Family, Vernon. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Rev. Thomas I. Ward, currently serving as administrator of Christ Our Hope Parish in Boonville, has been appointed administrator of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Syracuse, effective September 15, 2020.

Rev. Robert P. Hyde, Jr., currently serving as pastor of St. Margaret’s Church in Mattydale, has been appointed as pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Camillus. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, currently serving as pastor of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota; St. Mary of the Lake Mission, Verona Beach; and St. John’s Oratory, North Bay, has been appointed pastor of the linked parishes of St. Matthew’s Church, East Syracuse; St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Minoa; and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bridgeport. This assignment is effective September 15, 2020.

Rev. Krzysztof M. Boretto, CHS, currently in residence at the Church of Saints John and Andrew in Binghamton and serving as Chaplain at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, has been appointed temporary administrator of the linked parishes of St. Malachy, Sherburne, and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin.

The following priests are retiring from ministry, and the Diocese of Syracuse is grateful for their years of selfless service to the people of God:

Rev. G. Peter Worn, pastor, St. Joseph’s Parish, Camillus.

Rev. William A. Mesmer, pastor, St. Helena’s Church, Sherrill, Church of the Holy Family, Vernon.

Rev. Darr F. Schoenhofen, pastor, St. Malachy’s Church, Sherburne, and the Church of St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Berlin.

Rev. John P. Croghan, pastor, St. Mary’s Church, Clinton.