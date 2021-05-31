Bishop Lucia announces new clergy assignments

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia announced the following clergy retirements and appointments May 30:

Retirements

• Father Paul Alciati, pastor of St. Margaret Church in Homer

• Father Douglas Cunningham, administrator of The Catholic Community of St. Stephen-St. Patrick in Marathon and Whitney Point

• Father Henry Pedzich, pastor of St. Michael-St. Peter Church in Syracuse

• Msgr. Eugene Yennock, pastor of St. Daniel Church in Syracuse

• Msgr. Timothy Elmer will retire from full-time parish ministry as administrator of St. Margaret Church in Mattydale; he will remain judicial vicar.

Appointments

• Father Thomas I. Ward, currently serving as administrator of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Syracuse has been appointed administrator of St. Daniel Church in Syracuse, effective July 1.

• Father Mark P. Kaminski, currently serving as pastor of St. Anthony–St. Agnes Parish in Utica and as temporary administrator of St. Mark’s Church in Utica, has been appointed pastor of St. Mark’s Church in addition to St. Anthony–St. Agnes. These parishes will share a pastor effective July 1.

• Father Joseph S. Zareski, currently serving as pastor of St. Anthony and St. Mary parishes in Cortland, has been appointed pastor of St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, St. Lawrence in DeRuyter, and St. Patrick’s Oratory in Truxton, in addition to his current pastorate, effective July 1.

• Father Christopher J. Celentano, currently serving as pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in North Syracuse, has been appointed pastor of St. Margaret Church in Mattydale, in addition to his current pastorate. These parishes will share a pastor effective July 1.

• Father Corey S. VanKuren has been appointed administrator of The Catholic Community of St. Stephen-St. Patrick in Marathon and Whitney Point, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission in Cincinnatus, effective July 1.

• Father Michael Galuppi has been appointed pastor of St. Michael–St. Peter Church in Syracuse and Our Lady of Hope Church in Syracuse, effective August 14.

Newly ordained

Bishop Lucia will ordain four priests at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on June 5. Their appointments follow.

• Father Dennis M. Walker has been appointed parochial vicar of St. Rose of Lima Parish in North Syracuse and St. Margaret Church in Mattydale, effective July 1.

• Father John Leo Oduor has been appointed parochial vicar of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Oswego, effective July 1.

• Father Daniel M. Caughey has been appointed parochial vicar of St. Mary and St. Anthony parishes in Cortland St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, St. Lawrence in DeRuyter, and St. Patrick’s Oratory in Truxton, effective July 1.

• Father Brendan D. Foley has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Cross Parish in DeWitt, effective July 1.