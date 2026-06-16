Bishop issues decrees for modifications, relegation

The links below include a letter to parishioners, written by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, about the parishes of Saint Ambrose, Saint Anthony, Saint Joseph, and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Endicott), as well as the accompanying decree signed by Bishop Lucia and Vice Chancellor Rev. Christopher Seibt.

The links below include a letter to parishioners, written by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, about the parishes of Saint Bernard (Waterville), Saint Mary (Hamilton), Saint Joseph (Oriskany Falls), and Saint Joan of Arc (Morrisville), as well as the accompanying decree signed by Bishop Lucia and Vice Chancellor Rev. Christopher Seibt.

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The links below include a letter to parishioners, written by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia, about the modification and relegation of Our Lady of the Rosary (New Hartford),

as well as the accompanying decree signed by Bishop Lucia and Vice Chancellor Rev. Christopher Seibt.