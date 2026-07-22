Meet this year’s Totus Tuus missionaries

Every summer, the Office of Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship gets the honor of evangelizing and catechizing the youth of our diocese by recruiting college-aged young adults to serve as missionaries for our diocese’s Totus Tuus summer programs.

On Thursday, July 2, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia joined this year’s Totus Tuus 2026 missionaries at the “Mission House,” located near Blessed Sacrament, Syracuse, to officially bless and commission them to serve the youth at various host parishes this summer. During this evening, the missionaries were able to enjoy dinner, dessert, and conversation with Bishop Lucia.

Totus Tuus mission weeks one and two are complete. However, there is still time to register for the last two! Visit the website page of the Office of Adolescent Catechesis & Discipleship to find a host parish near you! syracusediocese.org/attend-totus-tuus

Abril Montes de Oca (Returner)

Hometown: Yuma, Colo.

Hi y’all! My name is Abril, but you can call me AB. I just graduated with my bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Adams State University. I plan to attend graduate school in the fall.

I am teaching Totus Tuus as a second-year missionary because I believe that this program can be very impactful in one’s life. Growing up, I learned a lot and looked up to the missionaries as role models. I hope to be that same kind of influence for the kids I’ll be working with this summer. I want to help them grow and encourage them to rely on the Lord in everything they do.

My current favorite saint is St. Joseph. I’ve been researching more about him and prayed his novena this year.

A fun fact about me is that I can play the trombone and saxophone!

Connor Fontaine (Returner)

Hometown: Endicott, NY

Hello! My name is Connor Fontaine, and I’m an accounting major at Franciscan University.

I’m working with Totus Tuus because I want to share the love of Jesus Christ with the youth and positively impact others’ lives.

My favorite saint and patron is St. Padre Pio because of the story where he appeared during one of the wars.

One fun fact about me is that I love to ski and snowboard.

Emiliana Lutz

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Hey! My name is Emi Lutz and I am a rising junior at Franciscan University of Steubenville. I am studying theology and catechetics with a music ministry minor.

I am so excited to be able to serve as a Totus Tuus missionary this summer because of its authentic mission to teach every person the beauty and truth of our Catholic faith through a personal encounter with Christ. I can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for this summer!

My favorite saint is Saint Carlo Acutis because he was so devoted to Jesus in the Eucharist at such a young age and brought the Lord into all aspects of his life. His witness of faith has increased my desire to be a role model for my peers and teach others the truth of the faith.

A fun fact about me is that I play left-handed guitar!

James Haykal

Hometown: Vestal, NY

Hey all! My name is James Haykal, and I am a rising sophomore at Binghamton University studying mechanical engineering.

I want to partake in the mission of Totus Tuus out of a response to the amazing impact that youth ministry has had on my faith. I want to carry Christ to the youth around our diocese.

One of my favorite saints is St. Faustina Kowalska. I am inspired by her deep care for other souls, her emphasis on trusting in the Lord, and her mission of spreading God’s Divine Mercy.

One fun fact about me is that I was baptized as a Maronite Catholic!

Vanessa Woolery

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

Hello! My name is Vanessa and I just finished my last semester of undergrad at Niagara University. I am an early childhood education and special education major with a minor in ASL (American Sign Language) and deaf studies.

I spoke to God about my desire to teach children about His love, and He answered with Totus Tuus. I am eager to share with children and teens the light and love of Christ that has so drastically impacted my life, with hopes to inspire the next generation of faithful believers.

My favorite Saint is Mother Teresa because I deeply resonate with her and am inspired by her great acts of unconditional love despite the internal struggles she experienced. Her Fragrance Prayer is very meaningful to me!

One fun fact about me is that I was a competitive Irish Dancer for 11 years.

Sergio Zaragoza

Hometown: Marshalltown, Iowa

My name is Sergio Emanuel Zaragoza, and I just graduated from Adams State University with a degree in food sciences!

I am serving with Totus Tuus because I want to help children and teens encounter the Lord and have an impact on their faith!

St. Christopher is my favorite saint because of the way he helped people cross a raging river and even carried the Christ child! I love how he used his gifts to help others.

One fun fact about me is that I can do splits.

Natalie Varker

Hometown: Crestwood, NY

Hi everyone! My name is Natalie, and I am a rising senior at Saint Anselm College studying elementary education and theology.

I cannot wait to serve with Totus Tuus because I cannot imagine a better way to spend my time than teaching young people about Jesus and the infinite love of God. It is truly awe-inspiring to walk with young people as they learn about the Lord and His marvelous design for their lives.

My favorite saint is Mary Magdalene because she was faithful to Jesus even until His death, when so many others chose to run away. I want to keep choosing God in good times and bad, just as she did.

One fun fact about me is that I know how to juggle!

Isaac Flood

Hometown: Wake Forest, NC

Hello! My name is Isaac Flood. I just finished my first year at Belmont Abbey College and am currently double-majoring in philosophy and business. I plan to take a gap year to finish my Army National Guard Training, then return to Belmont in the fall of 2027.

I decided to teach and serve at Totus Tuus because I want to spread the gospel to youth.

My favorite saint is Saint John Paul II. I love how he had so much joy in spreading the gospel. He was also an amazing example of how to live life to its fullest by embracing the good news and living virtuously.

One fun fact about me is that I am one of ten children!

Maria Stallings

Hometown: Powhatan, Vir.

Hello! My name is Maria and I am currently a student at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

I’m serving on Totus Tuus because I love missions and spending time with young kids while getting to bring them closer to Christ.

My patron saint is St. Cecilia because of music and her beautiful story of martyrdom.

One fun fact about me is that I am the oldest daughter of the oldest son of the oldest daughter!

David Zepeda

Hometown: Santa Paula, Calif.

Hello! My n ame is David and I just finished my sophomore year at Thomas Aquinas College. I’m currently in the early stages of discerning a call to religious life, and I plan to enter a seminary once I graduate.

I had never heard of Totus Tuus until a few months ago, but I am eager to devote myself to teaching children and teens the truths of the faith, and having loads of fun with them in the meantime!

One of my favorite saints is Saint Faustina. I can meditate for hours on just a few pages of her amazing diary.

A fun fact about me is that I am the oldest of 10 children. My youngest sister was born during this past Holy Week!

Janey Winner

Hometown: Lovettsville, Vir.

Hello! I’m Janey and I am a rising junior at Franciscan University. I’m majoring in finance and minoring in philosophy.

I look forward to serving with Totus Tuus because I desire to share the impact of God’s love working in my life with others, especially among the youth. As someone who’s never been a missionary, I am so excited to do what God has in store for me this summer!

My patron saint is St. Joan of Arc. Her fortitude and heroism inspires me to trust God’s plan for my life and to be an instrument to bring others closer to Him.

One fun fact about me is that I play softball!

George Phillips

Hometown: Endwell, NY

Hello! My name is George Phillips, and I am a rising sophomore at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

I will be a Totus Tuus missionary this summer because I believe that the Lord has called me to give back to the youth of the church after all the blessings I have received from it.

My favorite Saint is Padre Pio because of the amazing gifts that God gave him.

One fun fact about me is that I love playing sports and the guitar.

Leia Kadelak (Senior missionary)

Hometown: Hamilton, NJ

Heyoo! My name is Leia Kadelak and I just graduated with my B.A. in human development and family studies from Franciscan University!

I decided to return as a Totus Tuus missionary because of the child-like joy and Christ-like love that I have and want to pour into all of the kids and teens that I get to serve this summer. Truthfully, I know that God gave us each the ability to love unconditionally and simply laugh with those who want to laugh. I pray that I can illuminate these aspects of Christ to the young Church this summer.

My favorite saint is Saint John the Beloved because of the way he never lost trust in the Lord and longed for friendship with Him. St. John reminds me to abide in the heart of Jesus and keep Him in the center of all I do.

A fun fact about me is my ability to mimic a bunch of different accents. Sometimes I don’t realize that I am not speaking normally until someone points it out.