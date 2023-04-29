Bishop Lucia announces additional priest assignments

April 29, 2023 6PM EDT

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has made the following pastoral appointments:

Rev. James Cesta – Currently pastor of St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, New York appointed pastor of St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, while remaining pastor of St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, effective July 1, 2023.

Rev. Mark Kaminski – Currently pastor of St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica, New York and the Director of Formation for the Permanent Deacons, appointed pastor of Church of the Sacred Heart/St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, New York while remaining Director of Formation for the Permanent Deacons, effective July 1, 2023.