Bishop Lucia announces additional priest assignments

April 29, 2023 6PM EDT
Bishop Douglas J. Lucia has made the following pastoral appointments:
Rev. James Cesta – Currently pastor of St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, New York appointed pastor of St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, while remaining pastor of St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, effective July 1, 2023.
Rev. Mark Kaminski – Currently pastor of St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica, New York and the Director of Formation for the Permanent Deacons, appointed pastor of Church of the Sacred Heart/St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, New York while remaining Director of Formation for the Permanent Deacons, effective July 1, 2023.
Rev. Arthur Krawczenko – Currently pastor of Church of the Sacred Heart/St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, New York, appointed pastor of St. Mary Church and St. Paul Church, Binghamton, New York effective July 1, 2023.
Rev. Matthew Rawson – Currently administrator of Christ our Hope Parish which comprises St. Joseph’s Church, Boonville; St. Patrick’s Church, Forestport; and the seasonal chapel, St. Mary of the Snows Oratory, Otter Lake; New York, appointed pastor
effective July 1, 2023.
Rev. Thomas Servatius – Currently pastor of Historic Old St. John’s Church, appointed pastor of St. Mark’s Church, Utica; St. Peter’s Church, Utica; and St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church, Utica; New York in addition to Historic Old St. John’s, Utica, New York, effective July 1, 2023.
