August 10 and 11

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse

5:10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m.,

9:45 a.m., 5:10 p.m. Sunday

August 15

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Binghamton

12:10 p.m.

August 17

Historic Old St. John Church, Utica

4 p.m.

August 18

St. Peter’s Church, Rome

10:30 a.m.

August 24

St. Mary’s Church, Cortland

5:15 p.m.

August 25

The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Syracuse

9 a.m.

September 14

Christ the Good Shepherd, Oswego

4:30 p.m.