Bishop Lucia Appoints New Leadership for Diocesan Catholic Schools

Most Rev. Douglas J. Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse, is pleased to announce two leadership appointments in the Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Syracuse. Mrs. Amy Sansone, EdD has been appointed Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Mr. Donald F. Mills has been appointed Deputy Superintendent upon the retirement of Mr. William Crist. Mr. Crist served as Diocesan Superintendent for nearly ten years. The Diocese of Syracuse is most grateful for Mr. Crist’s leadership and commitment to the diocese and its families during his tenure.

Amy Sansone is currently the Director of Leadership Development and Mission Effectiveness for the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office. Prior to that, she was the Academic Dean at Mount Royal Catholic Academy in New Hampshire and a member of Ed Leader 21 where she worked with a national network of school leaders who were focused on integrating the 4Cs in education. She has extensive experience working with state and national consortiums whose goal is to help schools and school districts enhance academic performance. Her experience also includes serving as a teacher mentor, staff developer, college professor and union negotiator.

Dr. Sansone earned her Bachelor of Science in education, special and elementary education from State University of New York at Geneseo, a Master of Science in education, education of the gifted at the College of New Rochelle, Master of Science in education, administration & supervision from Fordham University and Doctor of Education on instructional leadership from Western Connecticut State University.

Mr. Donald Mills currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Diocesan Catholic Schools. Prior to this position, he served as principal at Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, Immaculate Conception in Ithaca, Ithaca High School, and Niagara Wheatfield High School. He also served as Science Teacher, an Assistant Principal and a Financial Advisor with AXA Equitable.

Mr. Mills earned his Bachelor of Science from Saint Bonaventure University and his Master of Arts in educational administration from Rowan University.

Bishop Lucia remarked, “We are pleased that we are able to promote two internal candidates who truly believe in the mission of Catholic education, have knowledge and relationships in all of our schools and the leadership qualities necessary to strengthen and enhance the footprint of Catholic education in our diocese.”

Dr. Sansone and Mr. Mills will officially begin their new duties on July 1, 2023.