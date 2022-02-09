Bishop visits Grimes and other schools during Catholic Schools Week

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia continued the observance of Catholic Schools Week with visits this past week to Bishop Grimes in East Syracuse, Seton Catholic in Binghamton and Notre Dame in Utica.

His focus continues to be the Catholic Schools Week themes of “Faith, Excellence, Service,” exhorting students, teachers and staff to strive for excellence in all they do, through their works of faith and service.

See the separate stories and photo coverage of the Bishop’s visits to Seton Catholic and Notre Dame.