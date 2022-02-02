Celebrating Catholic Schools Week: Bishop to visit eleven diocesan schools

First Stop: Blessed Sacrament in Eastwood

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia will be a very busy man as he, staff, students and families celebrate Catholic Schools Week in the diocese in the coming days. Bishop will visit eleven diocesan schools over the course of the observance, at all grade levels and throughout the diocese.

First stop included Mass and festivities at Blessed Sacrament School in Eastwood. Celebrating Mass with students and staff, Bishop reminded all of the theme of the week — Faith, Excellence and Service.

“Faith without works is lifeless,” Bishop told those assembled, urging all to “care for one another and what is around us.”

Bishop underscored that “excellence requires work” but assured students that “God has promised to help us along the way … God loves to help you become excellent … the one who gives us ultimate help.”