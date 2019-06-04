Bishop-elect Lucia celebrates Mass at Cathedral

Father Douglas J. Lucia (left) celebrated his first Mass as bishop-elect of the Diocese of Syracuse June 4 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, concelebrating with his predecessor Bishop Robert J. Cunningham and several priests of the diocese. (Sun photo | Chuck Wainwright)

By Katherine Long | Editor

Father Douglas J. Lucia celebrated his first Mass as bishop-elect of the Diocese of Syracuse in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception this afternoon, concelebrating with his predecessor Bishop Robert J. Cunningham and several priests of the diocese.

Bishop Cunningham offered the homily, noting that the scripture readings for the week center on the Lord preparing to leave the world and ascend to the Father.

The scriptures “encourage us to let go of the need to know exactly where Christ is leading us,” Bishop Cunningham said.

“In the life of the Church there are surprises,” he said. “Bishop-elect Lucia was surprised a week ago when he was called by the Holy Father’s nuncio… [and was told] the Holy Father wished him to come to Syracuse. It wasn’t something that was on his radar screen, but he’s open in spirit and ready to accept where the Lord leads him. So we thank him for saying yes and for the gift of his life in service to the Church, especially here in Syracuse.”

At the close of Mass, the bishop-elect thanked the faithful for the warm welcome and echoed Bishop Cunningham’s sentiments of surprise.

“A week ago I was in this cathedral for the bishop’s golden jubilee and I had no clue whatsoever that a week later I would find myself here as his successor. But I am indeed privileged to be here among you. I rejoice that I have the opportunity to serve this Church and I hope to get to know you.”